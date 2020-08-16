John Edward Machuzak, 78, went home to be with his mighty God August 9, 2020. He passed peacefully at home with his wife Linda and son Johnny by his side.
A memorial service to celebrate John's life will be held Saturday, August 22, at 11am at London Bridge Baptist Church, 2460 Potters Rd, Virginia Beach. John will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens immediately following the service, where he will receive military honors provided by the US Navy. To view John's full obituary please visit www.altmeyerfuneralandcremation.com
