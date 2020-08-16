1/2
John Edward Machuzak
John Edward Machuzak, 78, went home to be with his mighty God August 9, 2020. He passed peacefully at home with his wife Linda and son Johnny by his side.

A memorial service to celebrate John's life will be held Saturday, August 22, at 11am at London Bridge Baptist Church, 2460 Potters Rd, Virginia Beach. John will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens immediately following the service, where he will receive military honors provided by the US Navy. To view John's full obituary please visit www.altmeyerfuneralandcremation.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
London Bridge Baptist Church
AUG
22
Graveside service
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
Memories & Condolences
August 13, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Lourdes A Miller & sons
Friend
