John Edward Resch, 93, of Virginia Beach passed away peacefully April 3, 2020. He was a World War II Army veteran. He was employed in Fredericksburg at FMC, PMMI, and Shannon Airport. After retiring and moving to Virginia Beach, he spent his time working as a docent with the Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach; he also served as an usher at St. John's Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Jacqueline B. Resch, his children, Jacqueline Resch, Linda Dailey, Erica Moss, John Resch, David Resch, and Patrick Resch. Also, he is survived by 14 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
A small private family service was held Monday, April 6, 2020. The family will receive additional family and friends for a memorial service at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 8, 2020