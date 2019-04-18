The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Resources
More Obituaries for John Suter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Edward Suter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Edward Suter Obituary
VIRGINIA BEACH- John Suter, 71, died April 16, 2019. A native of Portsmouth, he was a retired Navy veteran. A loving son and brother, John was devoted to family and a loyal friend. He is survived by his sister, Sarah S. Swager and husband Gary.A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 19, at 11 AM in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is in charge. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Horton Wreath Society HWS at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cem., P.O. Box 6246, Va. Beach, VA 23456 or TCC Educational Foundation for Culinary Arts Student Scholarships, 121 College Place, Norfolk, VA 23510. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now