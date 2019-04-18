|
|
VIRGINIA BEACH- John Suter, 71, died April 16, 2019. A native of Portsmouth, he was a retired Navy veteran. A loving son and brother, John was devoted to family and a loyal friend. He is survived by his sister, Sarah S. Swager and husband Gary.A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 19, at 11 AM in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is in charge. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Horton Wreath Society HWS at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cem., P.O. Box 6246, Va. Beach, VA 23456 or TCC Educational Foundation for Culinary Arts Student Scholarships, 121 College Place, Norfolk, VA 23510. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 18, 2019