1/
John Edwin Irwin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Edwin Irwin, 62, went to be with his Heavenly Father on June 30, 2020. He was born in Portsmouth to the late Owen and Dorothy Parker Irwin. John is survived by his wife, Trish; two children, John M. Irwin and Rebecca L. Walton (Mat); his brother Owen Irwin (Connie); and one grandson.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 6, at Living Waters Christian Fellowship, 2700 Gum Rd., Chesapeake. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 at the church. A reception will follow, with burial at Olive Branch Cemetery in Portsmouth afterwards. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Living Waters Christian Fellowship. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Living Waters Christian Fellowship
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Living Waters Christian Fellowship
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
1926 HIGH ST
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 397-2391
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved