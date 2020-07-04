John Edwin Irwin, 62, went to be with his Heavenly Father on June 30, 2020. He was born in Portsmouth to the late Owen and Dorothy Parker Irwin. John is survived by his wife, Trish; two children, John M. Irwin and Rebecca L. Walton (Mat); his brother Owen Irwin (Connie); and one grandson.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 6, at Living Waters Christian Fellowship, 2700 Gum Rd., Chesapeake. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 at the church. A reception will follow, with burial at Olive Branch Cemetery in Portsmouth afterwards. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Living Waters Christian Fellowship. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com
.