Dr. John E. Settle Jr., 79, passed away May 15, 2019 in the comfort of his home in Virginia Beach, Virginia with his wife Audrey at his side.He was born on September 5, 1939 to John and Ernestine Settle and grew up in Ettrick, Virginia. He is survived by his wife of twenty-one years, Audrey Settle; his son and daughter-in-law, John E. Settle III and MaryKate Maier Settle, his daughters, Hope Settle and Angela Settle from a previous marriage to Betty Thompson Settle; two grandchildren, Raven Maier and J. Aedan Settle, sister-in-law, Gwendolyn West and brother-in-law, Lloyd A. Dixon.He received a degree in Animal Husbandry from Penn State University and his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Tuskegee University. He taught at Tuskegee University and Virginia State University before he established Laburnum Veterinary Hospital in Richmond, Virginia where he practiced for more than 30 years until his retirement in 2005.Dr. Settle was a member of the Virginia Aquarium Foundation Board, the Pennsylvania State University Educational Equity Board and was an active member of Kappa Alpha Psi. He and his wife have such a strong belief that supporting education is a way of changing the world that they established scholarships at each of their alma maters of Penn State, Tuskegee University and Keuka College. He and his wife also established the John and Audrey Settle Scholarship to benefit college bound students in the Hampton Roads area.A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held this Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Francis Episcopal Church at 509 Rosemont Rd. in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Reflections, 10:00 am, Fraternity Ceremony, 10:30 am, Memorial Service 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Audrey and John Settle Scholarship Fund at the ACCESS College Foundation, 7300 Newport Avenue, Suite 500, Norfolk, VA 23505 or www.accesscollege.org/donate Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 19, 2019