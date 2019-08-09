|
John Emmett Griffin, Jr. went to be with the Lord on August 8, 2019. He was the son of the late Erma Edwards Griffin and John Emmett Griffin, Sr. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years Shirley B. Griffin.
John was raised Methodist and was a past member of Haygood United Methodist Church, recently he attended church at Lake Prince Woods. He retired from Civil Service at Norfolk Naval Air Station and then became part owner and Vice President of AEROL. After retirement he and his wife Shirley enjoyed traveling and spending time with their grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was survived by his son John E. Griffin III and wife Patricia of Franklin, VA; daughter Claudia G. Luehrs and husband Eric of Virginia Beach; grandchildren Allison G Gray (John) of Chesapake, J. Blair Griffin (April) of Salem VA, Amanda G. Gibson (Rob) Salem, VA, Emily Moore (Clay) of Atlanta GA, Eric M Luechrs (Sarah) of Norfolk, VA, Laura Shunkwiler (Bruce) of Virginia Beach, VA; great grandchildren Lauren Gray, Sidney Gray, Emmett Griffin, Leland Griffin, Griffin Gibson, Kate Gibson, Macey Gibson, Kellan Moore, Caroline Moore, Mary Jane Luehrs, Edith Luehrs, Noah Shunkwiler, and Shane Shunkwiler.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk, VA. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lake Prince Woods. The family would like to thank Andrea with Medi Hospice and the staff at Lake Prince Woods for all the care given to John. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 9, 2019