John Ermer Persinger
1947 - 2020
John E Persinger, 73, of Chesapeake, Va. died Aug. 8, 2020 after lenghty health problems. He was born at Ward, West Virginia to George Ballard and Edith Virginia Persinger on Jan. 9, 1947. He was a veteran of the US Army. He is survived by his siblings, Laura Murdoch of Tennesee, George Persinger of New Hampshire, Jacqueline Johnson of West Virginia, Ellen Rickard of Pennsylvania, Leonard Persinger of West Virginia, Betty Landers of North Carolina, and Bobby Persinger of West Virginia, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by an older Brother, Lloyd Persinger, an older sister, Jewel Foster, And both his parents. Services and burial will be at a date to be determined later and in West Virginia.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 23, 2020.
