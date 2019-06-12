John Eugene Munden, Jr., 78, of Norfolk, VA, passed away June 10, 2019. Born in Lunenburg, Virginia, he was the son of the late John E. Munden, Sr., and Maude Rash Munden. He served honorably in the U. S. Marine Corps. He retired from Norfolk Naval Station Police Department in 1996 after 38 years of service. As a Detective in the K-9 Military Working Dog Unit, John was instrumental in the establishment of the unit and worked with many other law enforcement agencies throughout his career. He was a lifetime member of Bayside Hunt Club, Indian River Masonic Lodge No. 252, Police Association of Virginia, and life member of the Fraternal Order of Police. Left to cherish his memory: his wife of 32 years, Barbara Alexander Munden; daughter, Mary Louise Munden and son-in-law, Casey; sister, Hazel Brooks; In-laws, Bob and Linda Steele and Kevin and Amber Alexander; a nephew, Andrew Davis; and a large extended family. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary