John E. Desjardins, 95, a longtime resident of Virginia Beach, Virginia, went to be with the Lord Thursday, 22 October, 2020. At the time of his death, he was residing in Panama City Beach, Florida. He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean and Vietnam conflicts and was a Life Member of the Knights of Columbus of Virginia Beach, Virginia. He is survived by his wife of 72 years Beatrice E. (Lizzotte), children Brenda (Schramm), John G. Desjardins, Stephen Desjardins, Sharon (Harrington), Jeffery Desjardins, Marie (McGuinness), Ellen (Randall) and Theresa (Monk). A Memorial Mass is scheduled for 9 January, 2021 at Saint Johns Church in Panama City, Florida. Cards and condolences can be mailed to Beatrice Desjardins at 95 Grand Heron Drive, #225 Panama City Beach, Florida 32407.



