The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950

John Fitzgerald Polfus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Fitzgerald Polfus Obituary
John Fitzgerald Polfus, 55, of Virginia Beach, VA, died March 9, 2020.

John was born at Great Lakes Naval Station, North Chicago, Illinois. Although John was born with Down's syndrome, his personal achievements were many. He ushered at the Mass for St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church for 17 years, acted as an Altar Boy for the chapel at the U.S. Naval Air Station, Oceana, for 9 years and worked 15 years for Lillian Vernon and 13 more dedicated years of service to Beach Packaging.

John participated in the Special Olympics most of his young years, winning 27 Gold Medals, 17 Silver Medals, many ribbons and other trophy's and certificates of achievement awards.

John is survived by his mother and father, Muriel R. Polfus and Robert E. Polfus; his brother, Robert F.; his sister, Rhonda Ellen and her husband, John; and his younger brother, Edward J. and wife, Noel. John was engaged to Michele Levine for 38 years.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Wednesday, March 11, from 7 to 9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church on Thursday, March 12, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Virginia Beach Special Olympics in his name. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -