John Fitzgerald Polfus, 55, of Virginia Beach, VA, died March 9, 2020.
John was born at Great Lakes Naval Station, North Chicago, Illinois. Although John was born with Down's syndrome, his personal achievements were many. He ushered at the Mass for St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church for 17 years, acted as an Altar Boy for the chapel at the U.S. Naval Air Station, Oceana, for 9 years and worked 15 years for Lillian Vernon and 13 more dedicated years of service to Beach Packaging.
John participated in the Special Olympics most of his young years, winning 27 Gold Medals, 17 Silver Medals, many ribbons and other trophy's and certificates of achievement awards.
John is survived by his mother and father, Muriel R. Polfus and Robert E. Polfus; his brother, Robert F.; his sister, Rhonda Ellen and her husband, John; and his younger brother, Edward J. and wife, Noel. John was engaged to Michele Levine for 38 years.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Wednesday, March 11, from 7 to 9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church on Thursday, March 12, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Virginia Beach Special Olympics in his name. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2020