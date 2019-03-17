John Fitzwilliams, Jr., a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Chesapeake VA.John served as an officer in the military. He retired from the Army after 23 years of faithful service. During his time of service he traveled the world instructing service and non-service members alike on radar and satellite communications. He was a pioneer at the time in his field. He participated in the â€œOccupation of Japanâ€, â€œThe Korean Warâ€ and the â€œVietnam Warâ€. During these war time events, he was bestowed with two Bronze Stars, among numerous other awards and accommodations. John was a licensed pilot and in his younger years enjoyed flying as a hobby. Another hobby was his love of dancing. He performed and instructed Dance with Fred Astaire Dance Studios. He went on to own and develop Alpha Gem, a private jewelry brokerage that specialized in diamonds, emeralds and gold which serviced military exchanges globally. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Joseph and Lauranna Fitzwilliams. John is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lynnell Bass Fitzwilliams; son Timothy Fitzwilliams and his wife Corrine; grandchildren Timothy Jr. and Luke Fitzwilliams; sister Josephine and husband Roger Rhoads; nephew Tom Rhoads of Iowa; John Kevin Fitzwilliams and Troy D. Fitzwilliams.His memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, March 23, at The Carpenters House International Church, 3465 W Neck Rd, Virginia Beach.Family and friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary