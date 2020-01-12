The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
1926 HIGH ST
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 397-2391
John Donahue
Liturgy
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
The Church of St. Therese
4137 Portsmouth Blvd
Chesapeake, VA
John Francis Donahue Jr.


1932 - 2019
John Francis Donahue Jr. Obituary
John "Jack" F. Donahue, Jr., 87, passed away December 15, 2019. He was born in Clifton Heights, PA to John, Sr. and Elizabeth Jordan Donahue. Prior to moving to Chesapeake in 2000, Jack & his family lived in Ridley Park, PA and later in St. Petersburg, FL.

Jack was retired from National/Pan American Airlines after 37 years of service. He also worked numerous part-time positions over the years. Boating, trains, and scratch-building model airplanes kept him busy in his limited spare time. Jack loved sharing his corny jokes whenever he found a new audience, and he never met a stranger. He loved his family and his pooch, Maxine. His love, goofy sense of humor, and busy all-around handyman skills will be missed by all.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Janice (Townsend); children William Donahue (Peg), Kathleen Nystrom (Peter), and John Donahue III (Peggy); sisters Mary Donahue, Helen Graci, and Anne Quinn (Bob); eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A Liturgy of the Resurrection will be celebrated 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, at The Church of St. Therese, 4137 Portsmouth Blvd., Chesapeake. Donations may be made in Jack's memory to Portsmouth Humane Society, 4022 Seaboard Ct., Portsmouth, VA 23701. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 12, 2020
