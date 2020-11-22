John Franklin Schilt, born in Quantico, VA, died at the age of 83 in Lawrenceburg, KY on Nov. 3, 2020. He was the son of the late Marine Corps General Christian F. Schilt and Elizabeth Weber Schilt. Born intellectually challenged, John was a good natured, loving son and brother who made the most of his abilities. He attended the Joseph P. Kennedy School in Palos Park, IL, and later became a resident of The Stewart Home and School in Frankfort, KY. During the 25 years he called Norfolk his home, John attended Blessed Sacrament Church and worked at the Eggleston Center. He was also a dependable helper with a paper route, being "handed down" from paperboy to paperboy. He was so proud of his route. Though John could neither read nor write, he could identify every car on the road before they became so diverse. And could he ever whack a golf ball with his #7 iron! The sight of John on his bicycle accompanied by his beloved dog, Bebe, was once a familiar one in Larchmont.



Preceding him in death were his sisters Martha S Stewart and Eleanor S. Hill, his brothers-in-law Henry (Buddy) Magee, J. Clark Hill, and Judge Lawrence C. Lawless. Surviving are sisters Alice S. Magee and Susan S. Lawless, brother Christian F. Schilt, and brother-in-law Judge Robert W. Stewart. He also leaves many caring nieces, nephews and cousins. John will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery next to his parents and near his brother-in-law Lt. (jg) Gregory Dean Black.



