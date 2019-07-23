|
Age 55 passed away 7/6/19 in south mills, NC. Native of Va. Beach, VA. graduated from First Colonial High in 1982, Jacks career was as a Diesel & Hydraulic Mech. And was involved in many local bldg. projects including the Westin hotel at town center and Bonner Bridge in NC. Also the island of Anguilla. Jack enjoyed fishing, Jet skiing and relaxing at the Beach with family and friends. Jack was proceeded by Brothers Rick & Mike and sisters Anne and Mary Tetlak of Virginia Beach. Mother Loretta L. Tetlak, son Lane Williams and Daughter Nichol Tetlak of Suffolk, VA. A day of celebration for family and friends will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 23, 2019