John Frazer Else, 55, died unexpectedly on May 27, 2020, in a car accident.
He was born January 25, 1965, in Arlington Heights, IL, to the Willis Irl Else and Marion Eggers Else. He was extremely intelligent and athletic. His studies and cross-country talents at Western Reserve Academy earned him a scholarship to the University of Richmond. While attending U of R, he was selected as an alternate in the 1984 Olympics track and field team. He earned a BS in Philosophy. He also went on to receive a Technical degree from ITT Institute of VA. He worked in hotel management, while getting his ITT degree. Then later worked in customer support and management, program management, for Canon ITS, where he gained much respect. John later worked for Symmetry Financial Group. John excelled in each of his careers.
John was preceded in death by his father, Willis Irl Else. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 23 years, Dana Garner Else; his twelve year old daughter, Hailey Nicole Else; his mother, Marion Else; his sister, Sharon Else Ware; his brother, Robert "Bob" Else; and his nephews, Cole and Everett Ware. He will be sadly missed as well by his uncle, aunt, many cousins, extended family, and friends.
John was known for being so gentle and caring of everyone he met. The family would like to give special thanks to the outpouring of love and prayers, as he had many friends from his long, successful career at Canon ITS, his current career with Symmetry Financial Group, and of course our church and local restaurant friends.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family burial will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, presided by Pastor Mike Plasters. We will have a celebration of life with family and friends at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Deep Creek United Methodist Church, 141 George Washington Hwy N., Chesapeake, VA 23323, or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at:

