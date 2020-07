Or Copy this URL to Share

John passed away Feb. 11, 2020. A celebration of life will be held Aug. 1, 2020. 2-6 pm. at the Columbian Club, 211 W. Government Ave. Norfolk, Va 23503. Come join us.



