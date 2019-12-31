|
John Gerard Gray, 87, of Norfolk, died December 20, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, New York he was the son of the late Bernard F. Gray and Margaret Gray.
John was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church in Virginia Beach.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Mary (DiSalvo) Gray, two sons, John G. Gray, Jr. and his wife Michelle of Norfolk, Virginia; Gerard F. Gray and his wife Sharon Bark of Smyrna, Delaware, a sister, Margaret O'Kane of Madison, New Jersey, a brother, James Gray of Chevy Chase, Maryland and two grandchildren, John David Gray and Jenni Gray. He was predeceased by his brother Bernard Gray of Oceanside, New York.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church on January 2, 2020 at 11:00am. Visitation to begin at 10:00am January 2, 2020. Burial and a reception on the grounds will immediately follow the Mass.
In his death John displayed the love of Christ, suffering for others.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to:
https://www.hope4lifeva.com or
St. Francis Breadline: www.stfrancisbreadline.org.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 31, 2019