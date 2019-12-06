The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 490-2727
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Grady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. Grady


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John H. Grady Obituary
John H. Grady, 67, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. John was born on August 22, 1952 to the late Benjamin F. Grady and Mary Peedin in Johnston County, North Carolina. He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Iretta Colwell Grady; baby daughter Loretta Grady Hargraves; sister Mary Lou Treat; and brother B.F. Grady.

Mr. Grady served in the U.S. Marines. He was a Home Builder and was the owner of Grady Construction.

John will be sorely missed by his oldest daughter, Sandra Grady Brownley and Hector Merello; brother Roy Grady; sister Connie Langert; grandchildren, Brittany and Rachael Brownley and Chance Michael; and lifetime friends Elaine Watkins and Jean Ringenberg.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Smith and Williams Funeral Home, 4889 Princess Anne Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. A burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. You may offer your condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -