|
|
John H. Grady, 67, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. John was born on August 22, 1952 to the late Benjamin F. Grady and Mary Peedin in Johnston County, North Carolina. He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Iretta Colwell Grady; baby daughter Loretta Grady Hargraves; sister Mary Lou Treat; and brother B.F. Grady.
Mr. Grady served in the U.S. Marines. He was a Home Builder and was the owner of Grady Construction.
John will be sorely missed by his oldest daughter, Sandra Grady Brownley and Hector Merello; brother Roy Grady; sister Connie Langert; grandchildren, Brittany and Rachael Brownley and Chance Michael; and lifetime friends Elaine Watkins and Jean Ringenberg.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Smith and Williams Funeral Home, 4889 Princess Anne Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. A burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. You may offer your condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 6, 2019