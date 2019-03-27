The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
John H. Hackney, Jr., 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Born in Fort Worth, Texas, he was the son of the late John H. Hackney, Sr. and Gertrude Golman Hackney and was the widower of Margaret Jo Melchor Hackney, the love of his life.Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Dee Hackney Streeter, his son, John H. Hackney III., his beloved granddaughter, Cara P. Oxenham, his great-granddaughter, the light of his life, Paige A. McElhenie, many nieces and nephews, and a multitude of friends who will miss him dearly. A memorial celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sat., April 6th at First Lutheran Church, Norfolk. A full obituary will be published in the Virginian-Pilot on Sunday, March 31st. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 27, 2019
