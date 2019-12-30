|
Dr. John Halsey was born February 1, 1932, in Perquimans County, North Carolina. He married Dorothy Marie Marsh on August 18, 1952. The Halsey's have three children: Deborah Marie Halsey Old (deceased); John Jeffrey Halsey and his wife Lynn Halsey; and Lisa Halsey Joyner and her husband Oscar Joyner. He has seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren who will miss him terribly. On Thursday, December 26, 2019, Dr. Halsey entered Heaven after a short illness.
Dr. Halsey pastored Great Hope Baptist Church in Chesapeake, Virginia, from 1965 to 1987. In 1988, he joined Baptist International Missions, Inc. where he served as Far North Director and as International Representative. For the past thirty years, he has preached in missions conferences to help churches understand the biblical model for raising money to send missionaries around the world to start other churches.
He will be remembered as a faithful and loving husband to his wife, a father whom his children adored and respected, a Pop-Pop who saw only the best in his grandchildren and great-children, a loyal friend, and an encourager to hundreds of pastors and missionaries around the world.
Private Graveside Services for family members will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019.
A celebration of his life and service will be held on January 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Great Hope Baptist Church in Chesapeake.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to a project that Dr. Halsey dearly loved, the PNG Bible Project, a project that supplies a copy of the Bible to all secondary students of Papua New Guinea. Donations can be made directly to Baptist International Missions, Inc., PO Box 9, Harrison, TN 37341, noting "Account 1319", or by following this link: https://www.bimi.org/png/home.php
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 30, 2019