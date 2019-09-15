|
|
McCormick, SC - John Harrison Snow, 76, beloved husband of Pat Snow, died on September 13, 2019, at his home after battling lung cancer.
John was born in Bluefield, WV to the late Haston M. Snow and Loretta M. Snow. World War II influenced the family's move to Norfolk, VA. He lived and worked in Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, VA until his move to Savannah Lakes Village, McCormick, SC in 2016. He attended high school at Princess Anne and Maury. John served in the USAF 1962-1966 as an Airman mechanic and fire specialist. After the Air Force, he worked his dream job of aviation maintenance at NARF/NADEP holding various positions including apprentice instructor and retiring as an Aerospace Engineering Technician.
John loved working on anything mechanical. He maintained everything at their home from plumbing to appliances. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, golf, and reading about aviation. After retirement, RV camping and travel were his passion. He made it to 49 states. He was known for hard work and frugal habits (Turn off the lights!! Shut the door!!), honesty and self-reliance. He loved beer and hot dogs with onions.
John is survived by his wife of 45 years Patricia Marie Blake; brother Roger D. Snow; two children David H. Snow and Denise S. Wise (Keith), four grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Stephanie Blake, Heidi Snow, Cathy Snow and Jeannie Snow; brother-in-law Richard Carlile; cousins Carolyn Harris (Chip), Anita Weaver (Randy), Janie Grossel (Jo), Cathy McDonald, Pat Levin (Martin); numerous nieces and nephews, and friends.
John was predeceased by his parents Haston Monroe Snow and Loretta Marceen Williams Snow, two brothers Paul A. Snow and Timothy L. Snow; sister-in-law Josephine A. Coughenour and brother-in-law Kay Coughenour; sister-in-law Michele Carlile.
Services will be held at a later date.
Beggs Funeral Home, Lincolnton, Ga is honored to serve the family of John Harrison Snow.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019