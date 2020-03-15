|
|
John Hedges Carter Jr. passed away on March 10th 2020. Known by family and friends as "Jack", he was born December 5th 1921, the son and only child of John Hedges Carter and Ada Miller Carter.
A life long resident of Norfolk, Jack attended Maury High School, the Norfolk Division of William and Mary and William and Mary College in Williamsburg.
He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years Virginia Wootten Carter and daughter Claudia Carter Silverman. He is survived by his son John H. Carter, III and his wife Geraldine Pryor Carter of Monroe CT, and son David L. Carter of Norfolk. Grandchildren Julia C. Carter of New York, NY, and Gregory J. Carter of Brooklyn, NY.
Jack was a Veteran of WWII, serving in the Army Air Corps 5TH Fighter Control Squadron in the New Guinea and Philippines campaigns. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart. Jacks business career after the war was in the Insurance Industry for over 30 years.
Dad loved listening to Classical Music on WHRO 90.3 and was an active member of the Chrysler Museum. Memorial donations to those institutions were his wishes. A private memorial service will be held by his family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 15, 2020