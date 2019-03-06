|
|
John H. Copeland, Jr., 90, of Suffolk passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was retired from Norfolk Naval Air Station. â€œJohnnieâ€ was known for his sense of humor and charming personality. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Mary Copeland; his step-daughters; Constance Patillo and Dianna Harris; his daughters, Cindy Metcalf and Christine Wilson; his step-sons, Alexander Thomas, Jr., Lawrence Thomas, Nathaniel Thomas, and Vernon Thomas; his brother, Howard Lee Copeland; his sister, Margaret Watkins; 2 devoted grandchildren Angel Patillo and Angelo Patillo; 1 great granddaughter, Amaria Patillo; a special nephew, William â€œNookieâ€ Brooks, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.Viewing will be held from 4-7PM on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N. George Washington Hwy., Chesapeake. A life celebration service will be held 11am on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Union Baptist Missionary Church, 5414 Nansemond Pkwy, Suffolk. Condolences can be offered at www.jtffs.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 6, 2019