John Herod was taken from us suddenly and too soon on February 6, 2019. He was born in Dukinfield, England, to James and Marian Herod, on February 18, 1951. Shortly thereafter, his family moved to New Zealand, where he was raised and called home. John was a self-made and self-educated successful businessman. His thirst for reading was insatiable, as was his quest for travel and adventure. As a young man, he travelled the world on cruise ships as a photographer. His photographic roots led him to Germany to study and later work at Agfa-Gevaertâ€™s Fotoschule. While in Germany, he met the love of his life, Nancy, a Virginia Beach native. They were married for 42 years, living most of the time in Virginia Beach.John was a respected member of the Virginia Beach business community. He started a little retail store called The Sheepskin at Military Circle, selling seat covers, rugs, and other goods imported from New Zealand. He became one of the largest sheepskin importers in the United States, branching out to manufacturing as well. He became one of the pioneer American businessmen to tan and manufacture in China. After many years in the sheepskin business, he founded Advantageous MD, a medical device company, from which he recently retired.Johnâ€™s stories and escapades from around the world and his British and New Zealand anecdotes were legend. He made friends with everyone and would always go to any lengths to help someone in need. He loved to cook and loved collecting good wines, whiskies, bourbons, and fine ports. John is survived by his loving wife Nancy; his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Marie Herod; two nephews, Stephen and Peter Herod and their families, all living in Australia; and his cousins Jean and Jeffrey Edwards in England. He is also survived by his loyal dog, Jill, and two cats, Molly and George. A celebration of Johnâ€™s life will be held at Chops Restaurant in Virginia Beach on Monday, February 18, at 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to the . Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2019