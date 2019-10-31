|
|
Dr. John Hess, a man of many parts, passed away peacefully October 29th in the company of his family.
Surviving a troubled birth, John was born April 6, 1933 in Harrisonburg, Pennsylvania. His father Ammon Hess, a family practitioner, let John ride with him when he visited patients; his mother, Kathryn Hess, a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Dickenson College, was John's role model.
John graduated from Columbia High School in 1951, where he met the love of his life Dolores Walker. Matriculating at Penn State (where his majors ranged from forestry to horticulture to pre-med), he remained in touch with Dolores. They were wed in 1953, John selling his canoe to buy her engagement ring. John graduated from Penn State in 1957, and from the Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia in 1960. He served 10 years in the Air Force; one in Cam Ranh Bay, Viet Nam.
After a stint in Riverside, California, John and Dolores settled in Norfolk, where he continued his medical practice at Norfolk General Hospital. Thereafter, they combined an active family life with an openhearted engagement with the community. From the Opera, to the Ballet, to the Symphony, the Hess' were involved. John loved his Sunrise Rotary Club family and actively led the Club's conservation efforts. He retired from Atlantic Anesthesia in 2002 after a long and fulfilling career.
John loved to ski, to play golf, and to have lunch with his buddies on Tuesdays. He was husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, doctor, supporter of much, and a good friend to all he knew.
John was predeceased by his father Ammon, his mother Kathryn, and his beloved Dolores. He is survived by his three sons, John, Jr. (Janita), David (Debbie), and Brian (Marty), his seven grandsons, Kevin, Sean, Ryan, Jason, Tyler, Brian, Christopher (Caitlyn), and Hunter, and his three great grandchildren, Ethan, Aailya and Cassian.
In lieu of flowers it would honor John that donations in his name be sent to the Norfolk Food Bank.
A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 820 Colonial Avenue, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2nd. A reception will follow shortly thereafter at the Norfolk Yacht and Country Club. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 31, 2019