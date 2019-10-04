The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
Kempsville Christian Church
5424 Parliment Dr.
Virginia Beach, VA
John Horace Lineberry


1948 - 2019
John Horace Lineberry Obituary
John went home to be with his Lord on October 1, 2019. Born November 21, 1948 to the late Horace & Maudie Lineberry. John served 8 yrs in the US National Guard. He owned and operated Southern Amusement Corp. He enjoyed camping, jet skiing, singing and playing with his grandkids. John leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 48 years, Lynda Hodapp Lineberry; daughters, Holly, Melissa, Kristen; grandchildren, Camden, Karsyn, Kerrigan, Harrison, Peyton, Dylan, Katie; nephews, Tommy, David, Heath, Kevin; mother-in-law, Jessie; sister-in-laws, Sandi, JoAnne and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of life will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 5pm at Kempsville Christian Church, 5424 Parliment Dr., Va. Beach, VA 23462. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Kempsville Christian Church Student Scholarship Fund. Beach Funeral & Cremation Services handling arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
