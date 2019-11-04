|
PORTSMOUTH- John Hugh Pack, 96, departed this life on November 3, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife of 75 years, Kathleen Callahan Pack; parents, Jerry W. and Gertrude Phillips Pack; step-mother, Alice Pack, sisters, Mae Ehlers and Lillian Skinner; and brother, Ralph Earl Pack. Hugh served his country during WWII in the Army and Navy, and later in the Coast Guard. He retired from the NNSY Shop 02 in 1976 as a machinist. He and Kathleen loved to camp and catch a NASCAR race whenever possible. He was the loving caregiver of his wife.
He is survived by his son, Ron Pack and wife Tina; daughters and devoted caregivers, Carolyn Mitchem and husband Kenny, and Sharoyn Baker and husband George; six grandchildren, Katina Baker Faulkner, BJ Baker, Kelly Mitchem Slate, Randy Pack, Brian Pack, and Katie Pack Repsher; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Eddie Pack; and sister, Mary Ruth Gosnell. Granddad Hugh, Daddy, Hugh, John was the unequivocal head of his family, whom he loved fiercely!
A special thank you to Mayfair House and Medi Hospice for the loving care shown to John and his family.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 11 AM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by Pastor Martha Mitchell. Burial will be in Olive Branch Cemetery. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 4, 2019