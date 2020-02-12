|
John "Jack" Joseph Ahrin, Jr., passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. Jack was born in Philadelphia, PA on September 15, 1930. He was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, a veteran of the United States Air Force and served in the Korean War.
Jack called Virginia Beach home for over 50 years. He practiced real estate, managed the Mayflower Apartments, and worked for more than 20 years as the starter for Red Wing Lake Golf Course. Jack was an artist who could make anything and was known for his hand-carved duck decoys. He was an avid sports fan and never missed an opportunity to cheer on the Washington Nationals and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Jack was a family man, and loved being a father and a grandfather. He is survived by two daughters, Susan Berry and Mimi Scanlon; four grandchildren, Katie Heilig, Claire Heilig, Jack Scanlon and Sam Scanlon, and great grandson, Cayson Heitzer.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations, in Jack Ahrin's name, be made to the Hampton VA Medical Center or Ducks Unlimited. The family wishes to extend their deepest thanks to the community at Red Wing and the staff and volunteers of Sentara Hospice House.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 12, 2020