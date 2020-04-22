|
Father John J. Morris, 89, a resident of Virginia Beach VA passed away on April 19, 2020 of natural causes. Father John was born in Roseland, NJ on March 5, 1931 to John and Dorothy Morris.
He was a graduate of Montclair State College Class of 1952 & Seton Hall University 1956 for Seminary Studies and ordained as a Priest on May 29, 1960. Father John served his country in the United States Navy as an RC Chaplain for nearly 14 years. He served as a Priest at Our Lady of the Lake in Verona, NJ for more than 27 years and his last posting was as the Chaplain at NSA Northwest Annex Chapel, Chesapeake VA. He was a resident of Marian Manor in Virginia Beach where he continued serving as chaplain for the last three years.
Father John unable to say Mass for a short while, many of his incredible parishioners held Mass in his place. Father John had thoughts about how this would not satisfy the requirement of a proper mass. They said, some rules can be broken, and we all get an opportunity to speak with God about the rules of the church, get back to me if he provides a different answer! Then the laugh, smile and sigh. He was uniquely qualified to be a great Son, Brother and Uncle but no one more qualified to represent Godliness and promote the Lords word.
He is survived by a niece, Darcie Loraine Mager; three nephews, Ronald William Dressel, David Joseph Dressel and Dennis Patrick Dressel; along with nine grand nieces and nephews. Father John was predeceased by his sister, Dorothea Therese Dressel.
To adhere to CDC guidelines for social distancing there will be no formal visitation. Those choosing may visit Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Thursday, April 23, 2020 from 10 to 5 p.m. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest at Gate of Heaven Cemetery and Mausoleum, East Hanover, NJ. Memorial donations may be made to the Marian Manor Resident Council Employee Fund, Atten: Desiree Mitchell, 5345 Marian Lane, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. Pease visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 22, 2020