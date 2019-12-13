|
On December 9, 2019, John J. Freeman, Jr. 77, joined his beloved daughter in heaven. He was born on March 16, 1942, to the late John J. Freeman, Sr. and Catherine Kelly Freeman. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he joined the USN which brought him to Norfolk, VA, where he met Nalda, the love of his life, with whom he shared 56 wonderful years. He went on to serve in the Navy Reserves where his career path led him to become a Master Plumber. Soon after, he established Freeman & Hudgins Plumbing. Then, in 1981, he established John J. Freeman Jr. Plumbing.
John was most proud of his children and grandchildren. John was known for his sense of humor and kindness to all. Anyone who knew him knew that family was everything to him, and even if you weren't blood, he had the kind of welcoming heart that made one feel as if they were family themselves. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all. He is predeceased by his daughter, Dawn Marie Versic. He is survived by his wife, Nalda Freeman; his son, John J. Freeman III; his daughter, Mary K. Upham and her husband Tony Upham; his 3 grandchildren, Casey Versic, John Freeman IV, Trent Freeman; 1 great-granddaughter, Whitley Parker; 3 brothers, James (Joanie) Freeman; Edward Freeman; Thomas (Carole) Freeman; and 1 sister, Catherine (Frank) Santamaria and a sister in law Linda Freeman.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14th from 7 to 9 pm at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral home. A celebration of life will be on Sunday at 2 pm in the chapel followed by a graveside service. Online condolences can be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 13, 2019