|
|
John Joseph Whalen, III ("Joe"), 88, passed away on December 16, 2019 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. He had been Ill.
Mr. Whalen was born in Norfolk, VA. on January 17, 1931, the son of John J. Whalen, Jr. and Muriel Tayloe Whalen. He graduated from Maury High School in the Class of 1949. In 1954, Mr. Whalen was appointed by the Commonwealth of Virginia as the youngest ABC Inspector at that time. He worked for the State for over 33 years and retired in 1987.
Mr. Whalen was a member and former Sunday school teacher at Indian River Baptist Church, Chesapeake, VA. for many years. He was also a former member of NARFE, Chapter 1682. Joe was a Mason and member of Charles T. Morton Lodge 232 AF&AM, Norfolk, and was a former Worshipful Master.
He is survived by his wife, Marlyn Bloxsom Whalen to whom he had been married for 67 years. He is further survived by a brother, Michael T. Whalen of Va. Beach, VA. and by a son, John Joseph Whalen, IV ("Jay") and his wife Dottie Jo and by a daughter, Kim Whalen Stevenson and her husband John R. Stevenson and two dear granddaughters, Kelli Marie Stevenson and Megan Lee Stevenson, all of Chesapeake, VA. He is further survived by one cousin, Mary Rose Roe of Va. Beach, Va.
Special thanks to the staff at Harmony Square - Oakbrook for their love and support.
Visitation will be at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Indian River Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 and burial will follow at Rosewood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Indian River Baptist Church, 1600 Laurel Ave., Chesapeake, Va 23325, the or a . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 18, 2019