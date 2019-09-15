|
Dr John Julius Yaeger, MD, 100, of Portsmouth Va, died Sunday September 1 at Sentara Leigh Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Born July 3rd, 1919 in Trenton NJ, he was the son of the late Julius J Yaeger, Sr. and Mary Szathmary Yaeger. He graduated from Temple University, Georgetown Medical School, University of Pennsylvania and he completed a residency in radiology at John Hopkin's University. He served his country, obtaining the rank of Captain in the Army Air Corps, WWII Germany. He was a radiologist for Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Lexington VA, and for the Greenbrier Clinic in White Sulphur Springs WV. There at the Greenbrier, he was a physician at the massive underground bunker that was meant to serve as a covert emergency shelter for the US Congress during the Cold War.
He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Ann Breit Yaeger and is survived by his daughters Joann Yaeger of Portsmouth VA, Mary Lynn Yaeger (James Rhodes) of Suffolk VA, and Charlotte Yaeger Hawley (Michael) of Richmond, VA. As well he is survived by a brother, Dr. Julius Yaeger, Jr, a sister, Marie Yaeger Westenberger and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 2PM, St Charles Borromeo Church, White Sulphur Springs WV. In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to a local ASPCA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019