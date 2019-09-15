|
|
Sargent Major John K. Corley, USMC Retired passed away on Friday September 6, 2019. Jack was born on December 1, 1923 in Peru, Illinois to Ruth and Kenneth Corley. He was pre-deceased by his wives, Mary Jane Corley and Merrilee Christman Corley. He was a decorated Marine receiving the Purple Heart in World War Two and retired from the Marine Corps in 1966. He was a member of the Masons and the Shrine. He is survived by his daughter Susan Moore, his son John Corley and wife Libby and two grand children, Roger Moore and Mary Jo Corley. Jack will be buried in Springfield, Illinois.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019