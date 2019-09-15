Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Corley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John K. Corley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John K. Corley Obituary
Sargent Major John K. Corley, USMC Retired passed away on Friday September 6, 2019. Jack was born on December 1, 1923 in Peru, Illinois to Ruth and Kenneth Corley. He was pre-deceased by his wives, Mary Jane Corley and Merrilee Christman Corley. He was a decorated Marine receiving the Purple Heart in World War Two and retired from the Marine Corps in 1966. He was a member of the Masons and the Shrine. He is survived by his daughter Susan Moore, his son John Corley and wife Libby and two grand children, Roger Moore and Mary Jo Corley. Jack will be buried in Springfield, Illinois.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.