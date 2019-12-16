Home

John K. Riddick Jr.


1940 - 2019
John K. Riddick Jr. Obituary
CHESAPEAKE - John K. Riddick, Jr., 79, of the 4600 block of Sondej Ave. passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in a local hospital. He was born on May 20, 1940 in Suffolk to the late John and Josephine Riddick. John was a proud U.S. Army veteran and retired as a truck driver.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Riddick; a daughter, Rhonda Renee Dail; a granddaughter, Brandi Nichole Hoover; two great granddaughters, Jocelyn Nicole Hoover and Journey Lee Hoover; a sister, Kathleen "Kathy" Law and husband Richard; and a special aunt, Evelyn Pitscheneder and husband Rudolf.

A graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Albert G. Horton Jr. Veterans Cemetery by Rev. Craig Rustay.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 16, 2019
