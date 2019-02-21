The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
For more information about
John Thurston
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John Thurston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John K. Thurston

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John K. Thurston Obituary
John K. Thurston, 84, passed away on February, 18, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born on March 6, 1934 to the late Edith L. and John E. Thurston in Worster, Massachusetts. He is preceded in death by his first wife of 51 years Lucinda Lee Thurston.CMDR Thurston was an Aviator in the U.S. Navy and retired after 27 years of service.He is survived by his wife Donna C. Thurston; daughter Lucinda L. Thurston Reaser; son John D. Thurston; sister Suzanne Heath; and four grandchildren Samantha Sharp, Jasmine Thurston, Noah Reaser and John T. Reaser. John was a great teacher, counselor and mentor to the many friends and family to whom he encountered. He was a stranger to none and a bright light to all. All of us will embrace the memories of his beautiful soul. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at his daughter's residence. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now