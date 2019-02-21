John K. Thurston, 84, passed away on February, 18, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born on March 6, 1934 to the late Edith L. and John E. Thurston in Worster, Massachusetts. He is preceded in death by his first wife of 51 years Lucinda Lee Thurston.CMDR Thurston was an Aviator in the U.S. Navy and retired after 27 years of service.He is survived by his wife Donna C. Thurston; daughter Lucinda L. Thurston Reaser; son John D. Thurston; sister Suzanne Heath; and four grandchildren Samantha Sharp, Jasmine Thurston, Noah Reaser and John T. Reaser. John was a great teacher, counselor and mentor to the many friends and family to whom he encountered. He was a stranger to none and a bright light to all. All of us will embrace the memories of his beautiful soul. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at his daughter's residence. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary