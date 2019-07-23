The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
John Kaul Simmons


1938 - 2019
John Kaul Simmons Obituary
John Kaul Simmons, 81, of Chesapeake went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 19, 2019.

Born in Beloit, Kansas, he was the son of the late Fred Simmons and Bernice Kaul.

Dr. Simmons received his Ph.D. in Accounting from Ohio State University in 1967. He previously served as the President of the American Accounting Association and was the founding Director of the Fisher School of Accounting at the University of Florida. He was an active member of Great Bridge Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include his devoted wife of 59 years, Gail Simmons; two daughters, Kauleen Simmons and Laura Simmons Pouloutides (John); granddaughters, Alexandra and Elizabeth; a brother, Richard Simmons.

Dr. Simmons will be laid to rest at a later date in the Saltville Cemetery in Barnard, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research or the Great Bridge Presbyterian Church.

Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 23, 2019
