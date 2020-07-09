John L. Boone, 86, departed Saturday, July 4, 2020. John L. was born to the late Steven Boone and Bessie Harris in Suffolk, Virginia. He was predeceased by his son, Thomas J. Boone and his grandson, Tyler H. Lee. John L. retired from the United States Air Force after serving his country for 20 years as a Staff Sergeant. He was also a Prince Hall Mason in the Rising Sun Lodge #2 for 44 years. In addition, he was a faithful servant of God and worked diligently on the Male Usher board for many years until his health was compromised. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife, Shirley Mae Boone of 57 years; two loyal daughters, Yvonne Y. Boone of Missouri and Lavern B. Lee (Howard) of Virginia Beach; two loving sisters; Mable Boone of Norfolk and Wanda Boone of Suffolk; two brothers, William Boone of Norfolk and Bernard Boone (Almarie) of Franklin; a very special and devoted niece, Sybrena Chapman and nephew, Trevon Boone. He also leaves a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. There will be a celebration service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Olive Grove Baptist Church, 1034 Albert Avenue, Norfolk, Virginia 23513. The burial will be held, 11:00am, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia. A viewing will be held, 2:00pm - 6:00pm, Friday, July 10, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23505. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Kidney Foundation.



