John L. Bowers, of Portsmouth, VA, passed away on August 29, 2020. He was the son of the late John W. Bowers and Charlotte Kropp.Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Stephanie Cassidy (Eddie); two grandsons: Elisha Camron and Tyler Baker; brother: Martin Bowers (Amy); sister: Christine Hutto (Eddie); girlfriend: Sarah Cowling and several nieces and nephews.Cremation is being handled by Mercer Funeral Home. Donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital