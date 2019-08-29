|
|
John L. Eley, III, 73, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on August 27, 2019 from complications relating to heart surgery. He was born on April 23, 1946 in Norfolk, VA, to John Letcher Eley and Blanche Wessells Eley. Jack attended Granby High School in Norfolk, VA, and graduated from Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro, VA. He also attended Tidewater Community College and Virginia Tech. He served 4 years in the U.S. Army and fought in the Vietnam War.
He was very active in the life of his church, King's Grant Baptist Church in Virginia Beach, VA. Jack also organized and enjoyed the fellowship of the Friday Night Dinner group made up of close friends.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Pamela Taylor Eley and his stepson, Neil Stillman. He is also survived by a sister, Barbara Eley Parker and brother, Walter Eley and his daughter, Erica Eley Cassidy and her husband, Brian. He was predeceased by his sister, Gay Eley Carawan.
A memorial service will be held at King's Grant Baptist Church, 873 Little Neck Road, at 1:00 PM, Friday, August 30, 2019. A reception will follow after the service at the church. Jack's ashes will be interned at King's Grant Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one's . Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 29, 2019