John Sontag, 66, passed away on September 8, 2019. He was born on June 21, 1953, at the Naval Hospital, Portsmouth, VA. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, Norfolk, VA. John was pre-deceased by his parents, August W. and Esther (Priebe) Sontag and is survived by three brothers and two sisters, nieces and nephews, a multitude of relatives in Wisconsin, and his friends. A private interment took place at Forest Lawn Cemetery on October 2, 2019. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 6001 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23505.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 3, 2019