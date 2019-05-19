John L. Sweeney, Sr., 89, passed away on May 16, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born on February 8, 1930 to the late Okie Mae and Peter P. Sweeney in Floyd County, Virginia. He is preceded in death by his son John L. Sweeney, Jr.Mr. Sweeney was an Accountant and retired from Tidewater Construction after 30 years and also worked for American Funds for 9 years. He served in the U.S. Air Force, was a member of First Baptist Church of Norfolk and a member of the choir. He enjoyed playing golf, working in his yard and cheering for the Redskins and UVA. He is survived by his loving wife Kay Sweeney; sons Jeffrey W. Sweeney (Kathy) and Kevin T. Sweeney (Shannon); and five grandsons Nick, Shane, Brice, Timmy and Daniel. A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Smith and Williams Funeral Home, 4889 Princess Anne Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462. A private funeral service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019. A burial will be at Evergreen Burial Park, Roanoke, VA. You may offer your condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsvile.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 19, 2019