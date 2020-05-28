John Lafayette Barge of Norfolk, Virginia, passed away suddenly on May 25th after a nine-year struggle with mental illness. He was born to Hal & Elizabeth Barge on July 26, 1992 in Boston, MA. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Walter S. Barge, and his grandparents Jim and Miriam Dunham.
John was an accomplished young man. He was a graduate of Norfolk Christian School and Virginia Tech, where he earned a degree in Chemistry. He studied abroad in both Spain and Germany, where he learned to speak both languages. John was a skilled project scheduler at Oceaneering International and a software developer at Techark. He was an avid outdoorsman; he spent his youth in the Boy Scouts, and earned his Eagle Scout Award in 2009. In recent years, he hiked all but 200 miles of the Appalachian Trail, in two large sections.
Despite his struggles, John was an excellent son, a loving brother, and a good friend; he leaves behind a host of witnesses to this fact. He was a committed Christian and loved to read and study the Bible, on his own and with his group in Bible Study Fellowship.
He is survived by his parents, Hal & Elizabeth Barge, his sister Emily Barge (Denver), grandmother Sarah Barge (Buies Creek, NC) family friends Martha & Paul Petersen and Mark(Oak Hill, VA); mentors Will Cox (VA Beach) and Matthew Mizenko (VA Beach), many loving aunts, uncles and cousins and his church family at First Presbyterian Norfolk.
There will be a Service of Witness to the Resurrection Friday, May 29th at 2pm at First Presbyterian Church at 820 Colonial Ave, Norfolk. Because of current gathering restrictions, there will be limited seating in the sanctuary and First Hall. The service will be live-streamed at www.fpcnorfolk.org and all who wish are encouraged to participate remotely.
In lieu of flowers, the family recommends making a donation in John's name to Tyndale Theological Seminary (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Bible Study Fellowship International or the Appalachian Trail Conservancy. We are greatly comforted to know that John passed from life to life and he lives because Jesus lives.
Condolences may be expressed at candfservices.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 28, 2020.