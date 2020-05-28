John Lafayette Barge
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Lafayette Barge of Norfolk, Virginia, passed away suddenly on May 25th after a nine-year struggle with mental illness. He was born to Hal & Elizabeth Barge on July 26, 1992 in Boston, MA. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Walter S. Barge, and his grandparents Jim and Miriam Dunham.

John was an accomplished young man. He was a graduate of Norfolk Christian School and Virginia Tech, where he earned a degree in Chemistry. He studied abroad in both Spain and Germany, where he learned to speak both languages. John was a skilled project scheduler at Oceaneering International and a software developer at Techark. He was an avid outdoorsman; he spent his youth in the Boy Scouts, and earned his Eagle Scout Award in 2009. In recent years, he hiked all but 200 miles of the Appalachian Trail, in two large sections.

Despite his struggles, John was an excellent son, a loving brother, and a good friend; he leaves behind a host of witnesses to this fact. He was a committed Christian and loved to read and study the Bible, on his own and with his group in Bible Study Fellowship.

He is survived by his parents, Hal & Elizabeth Barge, his sister Emily Barge (Denver), grandmother Sarah Barge (Buies Creek, NC) family friends Martha & Paul Petersen and Mark(Oak Hill, VA); mentors Will Cox (VA Beach) and Matthew Mizenko (VA Beach), many loving aunts, uncles and cousins and his church family at First Presbyterian Norfolk.

There will be a Service of Witness to the Resurrection Friday, May 29th at 2pm at First Presbyterian Church at 820 Colonial Ave, Norfolk. Because of current gathering restrictions, there will be limited seating in the sanctuary and First Hall. The service will be live-streamed at www.fpcnorfolk.org and all who wish are encouraged to participate remotely.

In lieu of flowers, the family recommends making a donation in John's name to Tyndale Theological Seminary (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Bible Study Fellowship International or the Appalachian Trail Conservancy. We are greatly comforted to know that John passed from life to life and he lives because Jesus lives.

Condolences may be expressed at candfservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Service
02:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Service
02:00 PM
live-streamed
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
3345 Croft St
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-0885
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 27, 2020
Dear Elizabeth, Hal and Emily, We are so very sorry to hear of the passing of your precious John. It brings back memories of the kids when they were younger in elementary school. Field trips, circus, treks to Seattle. Very fond memories. Sending you love, hugs and prayers.
Gail Randy and Haley Chafe'
Friend
May 27, 2020
We are so sorry for the family's loss.We know what it means to have a precious child and want to express our deepest sympathy.Love,Doris and Daniel Warman
Doris and Dan Warman
Friend
May 27, 2020
Very sorry for your loss. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
The Betts Family
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved