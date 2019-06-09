John Lawrence Shepherd, 85, passed away on June 6, 2019. He was born in a log cabin in Donelson, TN on June 12, 1933 to the late Milton and Eunice Shepherd. He proudly served his country in the US Navy, retiring as a QMC after 30 years of service. He then pursued a career in photography. John was an avid golfer and enjoyed, motorcycles, drag racing, and fishing. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Betty Shepherd; daughters, Terry Shepherd Brown (David) and Tonya Darlene Whitley (Albert); grandchildren, John Zachary Brown (Christie), Megan Brown Hardey (Ryan), Courtney Nichole Thomas (Taylor), Lindsey Brown Schultz (Jason), and Brittany Michelle Whitley (Adam); great-grandchildren, Skylar Renee Hardey, Kamdyn Rae Thomas, and Jasper Ryan Hardey; sisters-in-law, Libby Shepherd, Jerrie Fatherree (Frank), Ruby Rein (Dennis), Elizabeth Kinchen (Joe), and Patricia Frederick; brother-in-law, Doug Clark; and many nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his brother, James Shepherd and sister, Elaine Clark.The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tues. June 11, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wed. June 12, 2019 at Princess Anne Memorial Park with full military honors. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary