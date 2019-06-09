The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
John Lawrence Shepherd, 85, passed away on June 6, 2019. He was born in a log cabin in Donelson, TN on June 12, 1933 to the late Milton and Eunice Shepherd. He proudly served his country in the US Navy, retiring as a QMC after 30 years of service. He then pursued a career in photography. John was an avid golfer and enjoyed, motorcycles, drag racing, and fishing. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Betty Shepherd; daughters, Terry Shepherd Brown (David) and Tonya Darlene Whitley (Albert); grandchildren, John Zachary Brown (Christie), Megan Brown Hardey (Ryan), Courtney Nichole Thomas (Taylor), Lindsey Brown Schultz (Jason), and Brittany Michelle Whitley (Adam); great-grandchildren, Skylar Renee Hardey, Kamdyn Rae Thomas, and Jasper Ryan Hardey; sisters-in-law, Libby Shepherd, Jerrie Fatherree (Frank), Ruby Rein (Dennis), Elizabeth Kinchen (Joe), and Patricia Frederick; brother-in-law, Doug Clark; and many nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his brother, James Shepherd and sister, Elaine Clark.The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tues. June 11, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wed. June 12, 2019 at Princess Anne Memorial Park with full military honors. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 9, 2019
