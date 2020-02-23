|
John Leslie Campau, 88, died on Friday, February 21, 2020. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 9, 1931 to Henry and Elaine (Niergarth) Campau.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Ruth Campau, his son, Henry Campau (wife, Leah), his daughter, Zoe Conger (husband, Billy), and his granddaughter, Gwen Campau. He is predeceased by his sister, Barbara LeManski and younger daughter, Esther Krepcik. He also leaves behind dear cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.
John spent 13 treasured years serving at the world headquarters of Jehovah's Witnesses in Brooklyn, New York. After John and Ruth were married, they spent six adventurous years serving in Lee County, Virginia as domestic missionaries called special pioneers. After the family moved to Norfolk, John spent many years serving as an elder in the Ocean View Congregation. In his later years, John wrote many letters of comfort to families who had lost loved ones. He loved to share his Bible-based hope of the resurrection and the restoration of the paradise earth by means of God's kingdom. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29 at 3:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 3662 Humboldt St. Norfolk, VA 23513
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2020