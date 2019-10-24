|
John Linwood Spruill, 74, passed away Oct. 21, 2019. He was born on Sept. 21, 1945 in Norfolk, VA and lived most of his life in Virginia Beach. For many years, John used his gift of conversation to sell cars. He also worked as a general manager at Budget Rent-A-Car for 30 years. Most recently, John was working as a delivery driver for Perry Minnow Farm. He was very outgoing and always made friends wherever he went. John was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
John is preceded in death by his mother, Irma Bailey; grandson, Nikolas Dozier; and brother, Wes Spruill.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 52 years, Jean Spruill; son, Michael Spruill; daughter, Christine Spruill; grandson, Kenny Robinson; brothers, Joseph Finley, Richard Bailey, and Robert Bailey; and a host of family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Fri. Oct. 25, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sat. Oct. 26, 2019 at the Smith Family Cemetery, Kings Grant & N. Lynnhaven. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 24, 2019