John Lowell Gellett passed away at his home March 16, 2019. He was the son of the late Ralph Thomas Gellett and Della Rafferty Gellett of Dickinson, ND. He retired from the Navy of 22 years and recently from Verizon. He is survived by his wife, Jackie March Gellett and step daughters Andrea Stone of Charleston, SC and Allison Cotton of Virginia Beach, step-granddaughters Jada Sample of Greenville, NC and Jordan Sample of Virginia Beach, VA. Along with his brothers, Charles Gellett and wife Bertie of Kalamazoo, MI, Lester Gellett and wife Sherri of Rapid City, SD and Lewis Gellett and wife Pattie of Spearfish, SD. Also, several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family request memorial to the s, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jackson, Fl 32256 or to the charity of donorâ€™s choice. The family is being served by R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be offered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 17, 2019
