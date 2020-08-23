Commander John M. "Jack" Barry, USN, (Ret.) age 90, died on August 15, 2020 in Virginia Beach. A native of Lowell, MA and Nashua, NH, he had lived fifty-four years in Virginia Beach since 1966. Jack was pre-deceased by his loving wife, Joyce, of 62 years. Three children, Mr. & Mrs. Stephen R. Barry (Jean) of Virginia Beach, VA; Dr. & Mrs. J. Mark Barry (Kristy) of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Mrs. Liane Barry Long (Kevin) of Virginia Beach, VA; five grandsons and one "favorite" granddaughter: Mr. S. Scott Barry, Mr. & Mrs. Robert G. Barry (Tina), Katelyn Barry, Mr. & Mrs. John M. Barry, Jr. (Rachael), Kyle Long and Ryan Long. He is also survived by his brother, Robert C. Barry and wife, Dorothy, their children, their grandchildren and many cousins.
Jack graduated Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts where he met his future wife, Joyce Marie Kelley of Cambridge, MA. Upon graduation he joined the United States Navy and completed Naval Air Flight Training in Pensacola, FL and proceeded to Advanced Training where he was designated a Naval Aviator in 1955. After he and Joyce married, they proceeded to the Panama Canal Zone for two years where Jack's first squadron assignment at Coco Solo Naval Air Station was flying the P5M "Marlin" Seaplanes with Squadron VP-45. The Squadron was later transferred from Panama to Bermuda where they lived for a year and their first son, Stephen, was born. Jack left the Navy for three years and flew for Eastern Air Lines and then, with his family and a second son, Mark, he returned to active duty in 1960 to Pensacola where he was assigned to US Naval School Pre-Flight, as an instructor. Following Pensacola, he was assigned a variety of sea and shore duties in the Naval Aviation community including, Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, MD flying the P3 Lockheed ORION and where their daughter Liane was added to the family. The following year he attended Marine Corps Schools at Quantico, VA. Other duties were at Anti-Submarine Warfare Atlantic in Norfolk, Va. and a tour aboard the aircraft carrier USS ESSEX CVS-9, as Communications Officer. This was followed by duty at Naval Air Advanced Training, Corpus Christi, Texas as Public Affairs Officer. Returning to Norfolk, Jack served as Public Affairs Officer for Commander Naval Air Force Atlantic. Jack's final Navy tour was Deputy Public Affairs Officer for Supreme Allied Command, Atlantic. Over his career, Jack had been certified as a single engine and multi-engine land and sea pilot flying nineteen types of military and civilian aircraft.
After retiring from the U.S. Navy in 1980, Jack was the Operations Manager at the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce as well as being the Director of the International Azalea Festival for five years. In 1985, he became Director of Marketing at DePaul Hospital until retiring in 1990. During these years Jack became a member of the Navy League of the United States serving as President of the Hampton Roads Council, Virginia State President and Mid-Atlantic Regional President. He also served as a National Director for over twenty years and in 2006 was inducted into the Navy League National Hall of Fame. His interest in history, particularly the role of the U.S. Navy in Hampton Roads, prompted his role in the Hampton Roads Naval Historical Foundation where he was a charter member. This Foundation is a support organization for the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. For over twenty years he served in various positions on the Board of Directors including serving as President for two years. As a member of the Association of Naval Aviation, Jack served on the Activities Committee for the First Annual Convention in 1976. The invited speaker was CIA director and WWII US Naval Aviator, George HW Bush, who played tennis. Jack was asked to be his doubles partner and they won the tournament. Jack served as President of his neighborhood Civic League and has been a member of the historic Old Donation Episcopal Church for over fifty years, serving on the Vestry on two separate occasions.
Jack has enjoyed life to the fullest with a particular zest for tennis and golf, but most of all he enjoyed being with his devoted wife, Joyce and with their three children and their families. Jack and Joyce spent many years of retirement traveling around our country enjoying the National Parks and various communities on their trips. Participating in the Elderhostel Programs throughout the country was educational and exciting while making new friends.
The Barry Family wishes to thank the Nurses, Caregivers and Administrators at Baylake Retirement Community for their love and service to our father for the past three years.
A celebration of life will be held in a memorial service at Old Donation Episcopal Church at a date to be announced later. It is requested that in lieu of flowers a donation be sent to Old Donation Episcopal Church, General Fund, 4449 N. Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23455. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
.