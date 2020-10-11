1/2
John M. "Jack" Barry
A memorial service and a celebration of life will be held at Old Donation Episcopal Church on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:30 am. A graveside service will follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park at noon. It is requested that in lieu of flowers a donation be sent to Old Donation Episcopal Church, General Fund, 4449 N. Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23455.

Obituary ran previously on August, 23, 2020. https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/pilotonline/obituary.aspx?n=john-m-barry-jack&pid=196678489 Funeral Service will also be streamed live on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/olddonationchurch.

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Old Donation Episcopal Church
OCT
17
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Princess Anne Memorial Park
