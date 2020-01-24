The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
John M. Parsons Obituary
Passed away on Jan. 21, 2020. The family will greet friends from 4:30-5:30 pm, Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Loving Funeral Home, Churchland Chapel. There will be a celebration of his life on Monday, January 27, 3:00 pm, at Centenary UMC, Portsmouth. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Edmarc Hospice for Children. The family would like to thank everyone for the love, prayers, and support. Online condolences and guest book can be signed at www.lovingfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 24, 2020
