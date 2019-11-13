The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
John M. Toth


1929 - 2019
John M. Toth Obituary
John M. Toth passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019. He was born on January 29, 1929 to the late Bertha and John Toth in New Haven CT. His wife of 40 years, the love of his life Carolyn F. Toth and daughter LeeAnn Singer preceded him in death.

John enlisted in the U S Navy at the age of 17 and retired 22 years as Chief Petty Officer. He continued his career in Engineering. He was a true patriot to his country, a person of integrity with a deep devotion to his family.

He is survived by his children, Larry Singer, Holly Singer, Patty Whaley and Karen Long; three nieces Tamyra Natividad, Sharon Adams Barbara Stegemann; two nephews Dan Toth and Andrew Toth.

His service is being planned for Arlington National Cemetery. You may offer your condolences at smithandwilliamskempsville.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 13, 2019
